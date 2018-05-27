Arvind Kejriwal to hold training session for Haryana AAP workers today

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: Express Photo) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: Express Photo)

Two months after announcing to contest the Haryana Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will go to Kurukshetra on Sunday to train 1,800 workers on party’ s poll strategy.

According to party sources, Kejriwal, in the one day training session, will tell party workers how to respond to the people if they ask questions on his statement on SYL. “Now, Kejriwal will tell the activists what he had exactly stated over the issue,” said a party source. Kejriwal will also tell the activists how they improved functioning of schools and hospitals in Delhi after forming the government and what are their plans for Haryana.

AAP also said the volunteers would be trained to strengthen its wings at the booth level. Delhi minister and AAP’s Haryana in-charge Gopal Rai will also address the session.

