Arvind Kejriwal to Ashutosh: ‘How can we ever accept your resignation? Not in this lifetime’

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal outrightly refused to accept the resignation of party leader Ashutosh. “How can we ever accept your resignation? Not in this lifetime,” Kejriwal tweeted, hours after Ashutosh announced that he was resigning from the party.

In a tweet this morning, Ashutosh announced that he will be leaving the party for a ‘very, very personal reason’. “Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout. Thanks,” he tweeted.

How can we ever accept ur resignation? ना, इस जनम में तो नहीं। https://t.co/r7Y3tTcIOZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2018

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi convenor Gopal Rai also told reporters that the leadership will talk to Ashutosh and urge him to reconsider his decision.

Ties between Ashutosh and the AAP had considerably strained in the recent months after the party decided against nominating him to the Rajya Sabha. Subsequently, he distanced himself from the party, saying he was working on his next book, which is likely to be out in October. Ashutosh had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency.

