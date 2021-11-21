Arvind Kejriwal promises free pilgrimage scheme in poll-bound Uttarakhand

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal Sunday promised a free pilgrimage scheme for people from different communities in Uttarakhand if his party comes to power in next year’s Assembly election.

Under the free pilgrimage scheme, Hindus will be sent to Ayodhya, Muslims to Ajmer Sharif and the Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib, he announced at a press conference in Haridwar.

The Delhi Chief Minister also spoke with auto and taxi drivers during the day, asking them to give an opportunity to AAP and promising they would “forget all other parties”.

“If an AAP government is formed in Uttarakhand, just like Delhi, we will start ‘tirth yatra yojna’ here. The people of Uttarakhand will get to visit Ayodhya in complete comfort. For our Muslim brothers, we will have a provision of (pilgrimage to) the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and for our Sikh brothers, the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan,” he said at a press conference.

Kejriwal’s pilgrimage pitch — in place in Delhi as the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme’ — is one he has made in other poll-bound states as well. The auto driver outreach is also a leaf out of his Delhi playbook.

He said on Sunday: “Ours is the first party which promises to make both your life and afterlife better.”

“I recently went to Ayodhya to visit Ram Lalla. While coming outside I prayed to God to make me able to ensure every person in the country gets to visit Ram Lalla. In Delhi we are running Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna under which the elders in Delhi are given the facility of tirth yatra free of cost. There is a list of 12 pilgrims and so far 36,000 people have taken advantage of the same. They are provided AC trains, AC hotels and food free of cost. After my visit to Ayodhya we added Ayodhya to that list of pilgrims and I am happy to announce that the first train from Delhi to Ayodhya will leave on December 3,” said Kejriwal.

He attacked both the Congress and BJP and said AAP doesn’t see itself between the two parties but among the people.

“In 2020, I had asked the people of Delhi to not vote for me if they felt I hadn’t done work. Nobody dares to say this before polls. Today I ask you to give us an opportunity, you’ll then stop voting for other parties,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP chief said auto drivers were like his brothers, and pointed to their contribution in forming his government. “Earlier, every auto driver used to bribe everyone from the police to the government. We changed that system… I believe I am the first and only Chief Minister in Indian history to get messages directly from auto drivers,” said Kejriwal, claiming that some of them in Delhi even have his mobile number.