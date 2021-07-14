Kejriwal’s power play: After Uttarakhand and Punjab, promise of free electricity in Goa ahead of polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections in several states, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is promising subsidised electricity to consumers if voted to power.

In a bid to replicate his success in the national capital, the party chief Wednesday promised 300 units of free electricity to each family in Goa, after making similar announcements in Uttarakhand and Punjab.

“Every family will get up to 300 units per month free electricity,” Kejriwal told reporters in Panaji. “If people in Delhi can get free electricity, then why not free power for people in Goa,” he said. Despite Goa being a power-surplus state, there are frequent power-cuts in the coastal state, he added.

Goa is slated to go to polls in February next year. According to the state chief minister’s budget speech, over Rs 3,000 crore have been allocated to the power sector for the year 2021-22, and the state is looking to push towards decentralised solar power plants.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, too, Kejriwal on Sunday promised 300 units of free electricity a month for every household. He also announced a waiver of pending bills, free power for agriculture, and uninterrupted supply if elected in the state.

Kejriwal said that fulfilling the promise of free electricity will cost around Rs 1,200 crore which can be easily done from the Rs 50,000-crore state budget. He added that state Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat had recently promised to provide free electricity up to 100 units but the CM later denied any such proposal.

Punjab

Last month, the AAP leader had promised 300 units of free power to all domestic consumers in Punjab if the party is voted to power in 2022. He also ensured round-the-clock power supply in Punjab and a waiver of pending electricity bills, while stating that all existing electricity schemes, including free power for farmers and the present rate of tariff for industries, will continue.

Kejriwal said the free electricity would mean zero bill for at least 80 per cent of the households.

The power subsidy in the state in agriculture sector as well as to BPL, minorities and industry has already put state government under debt. In 2018, the total power subsidy bill crossed Rs 10,000 crore and the government has not been able to clear a balance of Rs 5,000 crore. In June this year, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the Finance Department to release Rs 500 crore to PSPCL as officials said that they could not purchase power because the utility did not have funds.

Speaking of the overall debt in the state, Kejriwal has said that the situation was similar in Delhi too, but it was made profitable. “We will implement such a model in Punjab also. A government with good intentions will be brought,” he added.

Opposition jumps on the freebie-bandwagon

Taking cue from Kejriwal’s announcement, the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand, too, announced similar schemes. Power Minister Rawat said his department will soon table a proposal in the state Cabinet to provide free electricity to domestic users up to 100 units per month, while those consuming 101 to 200 units will be charged per cent of the cost. “Free electricity should be given to the poor. Those who can afford to pay, they should pay the bill,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former CM Harish Rawat announced that if voted to power, his party would ensure that all residents would get up to 100 units of electricity free of cost in the first year, and up to 200 units in the second year.

In Punjab, days after Kejriwal made his announcement, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also pitched for providing up to 300 units of free electricity and round-the-clock power supply to consumers in the state.

“Punjab already provides 9000 crore subsidy but we must do more for Domestic & Industrial consumer giving power at Rs 3-5 per unit instead of surcharge inflated Rs 10-12 per unit, along 24-hour supply with No Power-Cuts & Free Power (Up to 300 Units).. It is definitely achievable,” said Sidhu in a tweet.

Before the last Assembly elections, Congress had promised 200 units free electricity to all households. The ruling party is now making efforts to fulfill that promise. Earlier this month, Amarinder Singh had said his government would soon announce its legal strategy to counter the “ill-conceived” PPAs during the previous SAD-BJP regime. Of the 139 PPAs signed by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government, 17 were enough to cater to the state’s full power demand, the CM had said.

On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab has trashed Kejriwal’s promise, stating that he was “trying to introduce a flop model, which had already failed in Delhi”.