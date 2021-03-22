Kejriwal poll push: Will create ‘Naya Punjab’ on the lines of Delhi model

SOUNDING THE poll bugle in Punjab ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday announced that if AAP forms government in Punjab next year, jobs would be provided to all the unemployed youths who were registered under the ‘Har Ghar Naukri’ scheme by Congress ahead of 2017 polls but allegedly never given the promised jobs.

Addressing the party’s ‘Kisaan Maha Sammelan’ at the grain market in Baghapurana of Moga, Kejriwal said he had come to salute the farmers of Punjab who are protesting at the borders of Delhi and were the “first ones to raise their voices against the Centre’s three farms laws” and start an “andolan (movement) which has now become an andolan of each Bharatwasi (countryman)”.

Kejriwal said that if AAP forms government next year, it will create a ‘Naya Punjab’ on the lines of the Delhi model “where people are getting free electricity, free treatment in mohalla clinics and excellent education in government schools”.

On the ‘Berozgaar Bhatta cards’ (unemployment allowance cards) that were distributed by Congress ahead of Punjab elections in 2017 and the promise of one job per household under ‘Har Ghar Naukri’ scheme, Kejriwal, while flashing one such card on stage, said, “This card says ‘Captain ne saunh chukka, har ghar ikk naukri pakki’ (Captain has taken a vow, one job in every household is confirmed). So, did you get the jobs? People who got the jobs, can they please raise their hands?” the Delhi CM asked the crowds, adding that at least 20 lakh such cards were distributed by Amarinder before polls in 2017 and now those people stand “cheated”.

He asked people to “take revenge” from those who “cheated” them with their pre-poll promises.

“Did you all get the smartphones? Did you all get 2,500 monthly pension? Has all of your debt been waived?” he asked the crowd. “In Delhi, electricity bills of majority of households are zero. They get free treatment and free of cost surgeries in government hospitals and mohalla clinics. Our government schools are world-class. We aim to create a Punjab where no child’s education or any person’s treatment is discontinued due to lack of money. Naye Punjab ka sapna banana hai…”

After paying tribute to 282 farmers who died during the agitation, whose names were put up on a board at the rally stage with the slogan ‘Kisaana De Naal Kejriwal’ (Kejriwal with farmers), the AAP chief said, “I have come here to salute the farmers of Punjab.”

“The Centre allowed farmers to come to Delhi and asked us to pass orders to convert nine huge grounds/stadiums into jails so that farmers from Punjab rot in those jails for months and the agitation fizzles out. But it is Waheguru ki kirpa, that the power to convert those grounds into jails was with our government not the Centre. I refused to sign those orders despite multiple calls and the pressure on me from the Centre,” said Kejriwal.