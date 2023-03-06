scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Kejriwal pledges more power to people during rally in Raipur

“Both parties did the exact same in Delhi and Punjab. Then our party came in Delhi. Congress got zero seats and BJP got 3 seats. We also came in power in Punjab. Their loot will be over only when a honest party comes to power,” he said.

Kejriwal pledges more power to people during rally in Raipur
At his first election speech in Raipur ahead of this year’s election, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the BJP is out of the race and they are competing with the ruling Congress.

He promised free electricity, posh schools and more power to people of Chhattisgarh over state’s forest and minerals.

Kejriwal said: “Chhattisgarh is the only place in India which is blessed with rivers, mountains, forests, herbs, mines, minerals but is still most poor state… Both Congress and BJP looted you. Both parties alleged corruption against each other but none took action when they were in power.”

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 02:31 IST
