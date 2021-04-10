Kejriwal only leader with vision, PM should call him to discuss schemes for people: Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader with a vision for development, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should discuss with him schemes to improve the lives of common people, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sisodia claimed that all political parties were promising to follow the “Kejriwal model” of governance in states where elections are being held.

“Kejriwal is the only leader who has a vision for the country. He understands the problems faced by common people and their needs and the way for development. He has the capability of taking the country in the right direction. Other parties are following his policies. What he promises, he does,” Sisodia said.

“I hope the prime minister will take opinions from Kejriwal. Every 15 days, Arvind Kejriwal should be called for ”chai” (tea) to discuss what model can be followed for the country’s development and which schemes can be implemented for the betterment of the people,” he added.

The deputy chief minister claimed that Delhi has become a laboratory for developing various policies of development.

“Whether it is giving 200 units free electricity or free bus rides for women, all political parties are promising these schemes in other states where elections are being held,” he added.