Friday, April 29, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal meets Mamata Banerjee in Delhi

Banerjee reached the national capital Friday to attend a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of High Courts on Saturday which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: April 29, 2022 9:37:15 pm
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Mamata Banerjee. (File/Reuters)

At a time AAP and TMC are vying for the Opposition space in several states, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The meeting, which lasted for around 30 minutes, took place at TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in South Avenue where the TMC chief usually stays during her Delhi trips.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

TMC sources said it was a “courtesy meeting”. The two had last met in July 2021 when Banerjee was visiting Delhi after the TMC’s resounding victory over BJP in the West Bengal assembly polls.

But there was no meeting between the two leaders when Banerjee visited Delhi in November.

It was widely seen as an outcome of frosty ties between AAP and TMC, particularly over the latter’s decision to contest the Goa assembly polls. AAP, which had contested the 2017 Goa polls as well, felt the TMC’s foray into the coastal state was a misguided move.

The AAP managed a vote share of 6.8 per cent with two seats, while the TMC, which allied with MGP, failed to register any win with a vote share of 5.2 per cent.

Banerjee plans to leave for Kolkata immediately after Saturday’s meeting. In Kolkata, she told reporters she won’t be able to have a separate meeting with the Prime Minister due to time constraints.

