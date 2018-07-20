Arvind Kejriwal inspects mohalla clinics, dismayed over objections of ‘space constraint’

Arvind Kejriwal directed the principal secretary (health) to re-inspect such sites marked as “non-feasible” and get them approved. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Arvind Kejriwal directed the principal secretary (health) to re-inspect such sites marked as “non-feasible” and get them approved. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited three mohalla clinics that were reported “non-feasible” by officials and ordered re-inspection of all such sites for approval.

Accompanied by Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal inspected the sites for new Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics in Paschim Vihar and Saraswati Vihar, a government statement said.

In a feasibility report for setting up new mohalla clinics, a large number of sites were marked non-feasible by concerned officials due to “space constraint”, the statement said.

“The Chief Minister was amazed when it was found that these sites, the three that the CM visited on Friday, were having huge empty space, much more than what was required to build Mohalla Clinics,” it said.

“There is so much space here, where is the constraint? Kejriwal asked, alleging that it seem there was something wrong with the inspection. “I have seen three sites today, all of them have space and the report submitted says there is no space,” the chief minister said.

He directed the principal secretary (health) to re-inspect such sites marked as “non-feasible” and get them approved.

