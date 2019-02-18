Kejriwal in Puducherry today to show solidarity with CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday fly down to Puducherry to show solidarity with the Congress Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who has been on a dharna against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi since last Wednesday.

Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are expected to reach the dharna site, outside the Puducherry Raj Niwas, around noon, said a Delhi CMO statement. The proposed visit comes against the backdrop of Kejriwal’s statement that he was “eager” for an alliance with the Congress for the 2019 general elections.

Like Narayanasamy, Kejriwal, since taking office in 2015, has repeatedly clashed with the office of the Delhi L-G over the administrator’s jurisdiction over governance as against that of the elected government. Last June, Kejriwal, with his Cabinet colleagues, had led a week-long dharna inside the Delhi LG’s office.

Incidentally, Bedi was the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Delhi in 2015.