Kejriwal in Goa: Will bring law to reserve 80% pvt jobs for residents

September 22, 2021 3:55:22 am
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the AAP will bring in a law to reserve 80 per cent private jobs in Goa for local residents if voted to power in the 2022 Legislative Assembly elections.
Addressing the media at a hotel in Mapusa, Kejriwal said: “In government jobs, almost all are reserved for Goans. You need 15 years domicile and Konkani language. Private jobs are not reserved for Goans. We will bring a law to reserve 80 per cent of the private jobs also for Goans.”
He said the Haryana government had recently brought a law to reserve 80 per cent jobs for local youth. AAP’s plan also included new schools, hospitals, village clinics and road repairs, reviving mining and tapping “infinite opportunities” in tourism.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-