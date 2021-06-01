Kejriwal, Hooda fault Haryana CM Khattar over remarks suggesting slowing pace of vaccination

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s recent comments suggesting his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal should adjust Covid-19 vaccination’s pace according to the available stocks of vaccines has sparked a controversy.

While social media is flooded with memes mocking at Khattar’s comments, Arvind Kejriwal responded by saying: “He (Khattar) was questioning why people are being vaccinated in Delhi so quickly. What’s wrong in that? If we vaccinate people quickly, then only more and more people will be saved. Everybody should increase the vaccination’s pace so that more and more people can be saved.”

Kejriwal’s remarks were in response to Khattar recent comments where he had said: “Voh drama karne ke liye kya kiya…kal se mere saare vaccination centres band. Kyun band? Kyunki mujhe teeke nahi mile hain. Hum kehte hain ke teeke toh aapko baaki pradeshon se jaada mil rahe hain, aap jaise baaki pradesh kar rahe hain, aaj hum bhi do lakh ek hi din mein laga kar ke apna stock khatam kar sakte hain. Humko pata hai jitna stock mil raha hai, toh hum 50,000-60,000 roz karenge toh yeh kaam hamaara chalta rahega. So, yeh soojh-boojh Arvind Kejriwal ko rakhni chahiye.”

Khattar had met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. After the meeting, he had told mediapersons that Modi had expressed satisfaction on steps being taken by Haryana to control Covid-19.

On being asked about his remarks regarding the vaccination drive in Delhi, Khattar elaborated his previous statement and said, “I had said that whatever stocks are available, he (Kejriwal) also knows it and we also know it. And whatever the available stocks are, if we run (the vaccination drive) according to the stocks, it is better. Only doing politics, is not good. He (Kejriwal) is getting more vaccination doses than us”.

Khattar added, “Going by the percentage, we should have got 70-75 lakh vaccination doses by now, we have got 58 lakh only till date. As per the countrywide distribution of vaccination doses, he (Kejriwal) is getting more only. I had not at all said not to vaccinate people. If he (Kejriwal) wants to create a political issue out of it, he can continue to do so. That is his nature. Vaccines are not manufactured at anybody’s home. They are manufactured in industries. Union government is making all adequate arrangements to provide maximum doses of vaccines. This time, too, 12 crore vaccination doses are about to come. These will also be distributed accordingly”.

According to Haryana’s Covid-19 state bulletin, 57.12 lakh vaccination doses (including first and second dose) have been administered to people across the state.

Reacting to Khattar’s suggestion, Leader of Opposition in Haryana and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “I do not agree with the chief minister. What does this mean that if we have 50,000 vaccine doses, we shall administer only 20,000. As such the vaccination drive in the state is extremely slow. For instance, there are districts where only 100-120 doses were administered in a single day, Monday. We should get more vaccine doses and expedite the vaccination drive. As per medical experts, even the first dose of vaccine provides 70 per cent protection against the Covid-19 infection. More and more people should be vaccinated at the earliest, so that at least they get 70 per cent protection.”