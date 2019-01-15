Kejriwal compares BJP with Hitler, says it could abolish elections if it wins LS polls

The AAP has asserted it will end the “dictatorship” of Modi-Shah combine by grabbing all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the upcoming General Assembly polls, even as party chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged the BJP was “scheming” to abolish elections if it wins.

In response, the BJP said a person, let alone a chief minister, cannot make such statements if he has the “slightest” knowledge of the Constitution.

Addressing party volunteers from north east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, Kejriwal had said BJP’s rule was similar to what Hitler had done when he came to power.

BJP president Amit Shah had recently said in a rally that if BJP wins in 2019, they will stay in power for another 50 years, Kejriwal said.

“This is part of BJP’s scheme. Just like Hitler had done in Germany, the BJP is also planning to amend the Constitution and eventually abolish the practice of elections altogether! If Modi comes to power again, BJP will change the constitution and end democracy and elections altogether,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying in a party statement.

Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Gopal Rai and party’s in-charge for north east Delhi seat Dilip Pandey exhorted the party workers to go door to door to defeat the “Hitler-like regime” of the BJP.

“We need to double our efforts to save the nation from the dictatorial attitude of the Modi-Shah duo. Surveys across Delhi reveal that Delhi wants all seven MP’s from the Aam Aadmi Party,” Pandey said.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari slammed the AAP, saying it will be “punished harshly” in the Lok Sabha polls for “cheating” people of Delhi.

“Despite massive mandate in 2015, the AAP cheated people by not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme, and failed them in matters of health, education and water supply,” he said.

Slamming Kejriwal for his allegations, Tiwari said, “Anyone with even a little knowledge of the Constitution, let alone a chief minister, cannot talk like that.”

The BJP had bagged Delhi’s all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2014 which it will try to regain in an expected keen contest against the AAP and the Congress.