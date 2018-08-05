Kejriwal, AAP ‘anti-women’, harassing bureaucrats for speaking out against corruption: BJP

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party were having “anti-woman mindset” and were harassing bureaucrats for speaking out against corruption and nepotism in the Delhi government.

Tiwari claimed that Transport Commissioner and IAS officer Varsha Joshi was being harassed for seeking transparency in the Rs 2,500-crore deal for procurement of buses.

He said that on August 4, when Kejriwal was trying to portray that women are unsafe under the BJP rule, at that very time his minister Kailash Gehlot was humiliating Joshi for speaking out against corruption in the Transport Department.

“The truth of the matter is that Varsha Joshi is being harassed for seeking transparency in the proposed Rs 2500 crore bus purchase deal which minister Gehlot is trying to rush through.

“The harassment of Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi is part of overall campaign of the Kejriwal government to bully officials which brings afresh to people’s memory the case of IAS officer Shakuntala Gamlin who too was similarly harassed after she spoke on corruption and nepotism in Delhi government in early days itself,” he claimed.

He added that harassment of Joshi and Gamlin by the AAP government reflected its “mindset towards women and what else can we expect from a government which must be the only state government in the country without a woman minister”.

Tiwari alleged that be it the harassment of Joshi and Gamlin, exploitation and suicide of AAP worker Soni Mishra, sexual exploitation of a woman by a minister for ration card, harassment of wife and in-laws by three AAP MLAs apart from cases of women harassment against over a dozen MLAs go a long way to prove how unsafe women are under the Kejriwal regime.

