Standoff over Keezhadi findings: Archaeologist says ASI review not scholarly, ‘seems to be AI-assisted’

Archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna demanded that his 982‑page excavation report be published without further delay

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
5 min readChennaiFeb 5, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Archaeologist says ASI review not scholarly, ‘seems to be AI-assisted’In the last decade, Keezhadi, located near Madurai, has become one of India’s most politically charged archaeological sites (Source: Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The standoff between the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the archaeologist who led the landmark excavations at Keezhadi in Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district has intensified, with the latter formally rejecting an internal evaluation of his report and demanding that the original document be published without further delay.

In a detailed reply to the ASI, K Amarnath Ramakrishna questioned both the process and the substance of the 114‑page review prepared by a five‑member internal committee, saying the scrutiny of his 982‑page excavation report departed from established academic practice and appeared procedurally flawed.

Raising a series of objections, Ramakrishna questioned the legitimacy of the review titled, ‘Critical evaluation and Recommendations for the Keeladi Excavation Report (2014–2016).’

“A bare perusal… reveals that there is no unanimity among the members,” he wrote, pointing out that one member’s signature was absent, marked merely “on tour”. More fundamentally, he described the very act of setting up an internal committee to reassess the interpretation of an excavator’s report as unprecedented. Traditionally, he said, ASI reports are checked for proofreading errors or formatting lapses, not subjected to conceptual re‑evaluation.

Also Read | Proximity to Madurai put Keeladi on archaeological map, the findings there took village to centre of Tamil consciousness

“The procedure of setting up an internal committee to critically evaluate a report submitted by an archaeologist who had actually conducted physical excavation is unprecedented,” Ramakrishna wrote, adding that previous reports had been scrutinised only for “spelling/grammatical mistakes, errors in paging, drawings, photos or indexing”. Instead of receiving a marked‑up copy of his original report with specific comments, which he argued was the standard norm, he was handed a separate 114‑page document of generalised observations.

“The committee… has not given any plausible reasons and valid justification requesting me to improve my report, that too, on my findings,” he said.

The language of the evaluation, he suggested, lacked the character of scholarly critique. In one of the sharpest passages of the letter, he wrote that the “content, nature of the language, structure, and overall presentation… discloses non-application of scholarly human mind”.

Story continues below this ad

He went further, alleging that the note “seems to be a product of AI-assisted technology”, describing it as repetitive, mechanical and “monotonous in pattern”. Such a process, he said, had “never happened in the annals of the excavation reports ever published by the Archaeological Survey of India”.

The committee’s critique had characterised his report as “ambiguous, incomplete and underdeveloped”, arguing that the narrative mixed historical background and literary references without a clear structure and that some interpretations, including the claim that Keezhadi was a “uni‑cultural site”, were insufficiently supported by stratigraphic evidence.

Ramakrishna countered that the reviewers had never visited the site itself.

“It is so pathetic the internal committee… had never visited the site (Keezhadi) and never visualised the site’s cultural formation,” he wrote, saying the evaluation overlooked first‑hand knowledge derived from excavation.

Story continues below this ad

He reiterated that the chronology of Keezhadi, which he dates from roughly the 8th century BCE to the early centuries CE, was reconstructed “strictly in accordance… with the primary sources, namely cultural deposit, stratigraphical sequences and its material culture”, following the ASI’s own long‑standing methodology.

His request to the department was unambiguous: “The findings and conclusion… (are) final and there is no need or valid reasons to alter the said report… The same may be published at the earliest.”

Also Read | Keeladi — A tiny Tamil Nadu village that shot to fame with Sangam-era artefacts

In the last decade, Keezhadi, located near Madurai, has become one of India’s most politically charged archaeological sites. Excavations begun under Ramakrishna between 2014 and 2016 uncovered brick structures, drainage systems, terracotta artefacts, graffiti‑inscribed pottery and industrial remains, suggesting an organised urban settlement during the Sangam era.

The findings challenged older assumptions that early urbanism in India was concentrated largely in the north. Around the same period, Ramakrishna also started facing transfers in his job postings, and many in Tamil Nadu attributed this to the political motives of the BJP-led Central government. Ramakrishna was abruptly shifted out of Keezhadi in 2017, and subsequent ASI statements downplayed the site’s significance. Later, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology resumed digging and recovered thousands more artefacts.

Story continues below this ad

Two years after he submitted his report, the ASI asked him to “resubmit” it with corrections. He declined. Now, with the internal review rejected as well, the impasse has hardened.

Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Modi says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement