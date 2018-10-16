Keep promise of full term: Goa ally to Amit Shah

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar with Amit Shah. (File Photo) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar with Amit Shah. (File Photo)

An ally in the ruling coalition in Goa has released a video statement asking BJP president Amit Shah to keep the promise of a full term for the government.

According to an update released by the CMO on Monday afternoon, a day after CM Manohar Parrikar was discharged from Delhi’s AIIMS and returned to a medical set-up at his residence, “Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s condition has improved further. He had a chat with his family members today morning. Doctors have advised him to take rest for a week’s time.”

MLAs and ministers were, however, heard giving different versions, with Goa minister Nilesh Cabral “praying for a miracle” and Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik saying, “I can’t believe it. He should have stayed back in Delhi.”

GFP president and minister Vijai Sardesai was heard saying in a video statement that Shah should ensure the coalition remains intact. “People of Goa are also watching them because national parties need to keep their word. If they don’t keep their word, people don’t trust them. Now the onus is on them and they will have to fulfil their commitment to ensure that this government completes the full term…,” he said in the statement.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) is an ally of the ruling coalition in Goa. Through the state polls, Parrikar had attributed his return from national to state politics to the request of allies who agreed to form a coalition on the condition that he be made chief minister.

In the video, Sardesai was also heard saying, “Now BJP president Amit Shah has assured me that the BJP national leadership is not interested in having a mid-term poll or dissolving the House. As such, when our commitment is there and their commitment is also there, the onus of this government continuing for the full five-year term now lies with the central BJP leadership.”

After convening a meeting of BJP MLAs, state BJP chief and MP Vinay Tendulkar said, “There is a rumour which is being spread that the CM will resign, this will not happen… He will complete tenure and attend office soon.”

The Congress wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, pleading to keep a check on “constitutional overreach” by the party in power.

