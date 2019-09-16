Keep pressure on leaders to fulfill demands, says J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Saying that the time was ripe for people of Jammu and Kashmir to benefit from the Centre’s attention to the region, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday asked people to keep pressuring their leaders to fulfill their demands.

Advertising

Speaking during the inauguration of a 100-bed cancer institute here, Malik said: “I appeal to people to take advantage of the situation and keep up pressure on leaders. Whenever I hear speeches of Jitendra Singh, there is mostly mention of elections. They are scared of elections. Keep raising your demands.”

He then also recited a verse. “Leney se taj-o-takhat bhi mil jatey hein, mangney se beekh bhi nahi milti,” (While one can get anything by taking it, by asking, you don’t even get alms).

Get your demands fulfilled and exert pressure, he exhorted.

Speaking about the Centre’s efforts in the state, he said, “The government lives for you. Have you ever heard of a Home Minister sitting with sarpanches and asking them what they want?… Home Minister Amit Shah, whose name makes leaders breathless, is holding meetings with sarpanches from the state and asking them to tell him what needs to be done.”

Advertising

“The doors of Delhi are open for you, take advantage of it,’’ he said. Naming Singh again along with BJP’s Jammu-Poonch MP Jugal Kishore and himself, he said, “Pressurise Jitendra Singh, Jugal Kishore and even me as I am still here.” We will make an all-out effort for the complete development of both Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Every ministry in Delhi has opened its coffers for the development of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding that officials from nearly a dozen ministries had visited Srinagar so far.

“They will be visiting here as well,” Malik said. “If we fail to utilise this opportunity, then there is no one more unfortunate than us,” he said.

Turning to MoS Singh again, Malik said he “is from a martial community and attacks PoK daily. I will not do the same. But I will tell you that the first day I came here to take charge (of gubernatorial office), the Prime Minister told me to develop J&K so much that people of PoK wish to come to this side.”

Undermining Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent statement asking the people of PoK to wait for his signal to cross the LoC, Malik said, “No one will come on his signal. But we need to develop. And seeing the development, people from the other side will want to cross over to this side.”