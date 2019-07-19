Keep my security at minimum during my visits to UP, Priyanka Gandhi writes to CM Adityanath

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to keep her security at a minimum during her visits to the state for the convenience of people.

In a letter sent to Adityanath on Wednesday, Priyanka praised the state administration and police for security arrangements made during her visits, but at the same time requested the Chief Minister to reduce the number of personnel and vehicles deployed.

“I appreciate the security arrangements made by the police and administration during my visit to the state but it causes a lot of inconvenience to the people and this troubles me. Since I am a ‘sevak’ of people, they should not face any trouble because of me,” she wrote, adding that in Delhi and other states, only one vehicle is deployed for her security.

Referring to her and her mother Sonia Gandhi’s visit to Raebareli in June, she said that as many as 22 vehicles were deployed in her fleet, which according to her troubled both public and workers.

The letter was uploaded on the official twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh Congress on Thursday evening. Though, the letter is dated June 17, sources in Congress inform that the letter is actually written a few days back.

However, sources in Government said that no such letter has been received by the Chief Minister office, so far.