Keen to contest BMC elections, says AAP

With the Mumbai civic body elections nearly a year away, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its intention to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Speaking at a media interaction at the Mumbai Press Club, Delhi MLA and AAP leader Atishi pointed out that there is no opposition in Mumbai, only a combination of ruling parties and AAP will emerge as an option for the local residents of Mumbai.

“Mumbai’s budget is much more than that of Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party is presenting itself as a viable alternative and will contest all 227 seats in the upcoming BMC polls in 2022,” said Atishi.

AAP blamed Shiv Sena for poor financial management. “Shiv Sena only seems to be concerned about large contracts. No wonder it passed 300 proposals in a single sitting of the BMC’s standing committee recently,” said Atishi.

She added, “We inherited a government in deficit when we first came to power in Delhi but due to Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership and global best practices as well as innovative people-friendly policies, we managed to turn it around. As per the CAG, Delhi is the only revenue surplus state in India.”

Atishi also questioned open defecation free claims by the government.

“Former CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Mumbai is open defecation free but in reality, Mumbai has 1 toilet seat for 42 males and 34 females. Despite a whopping Rs 1,600 crore allocated for the road improvement budget, Mumbai’s roads are riddled with potholes.”