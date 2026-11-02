Day 4: Tent, bags spotted but no trace of 8 missing trekkers in Uttarakhand

An Award-winning journalist covering the state of Uttarakhand, Vidheesha Kuntamalla has reported on ... Read More
- Tags:
- trekking
- Uttarakhand
Four days after eight trekkers went missing in Uttarakhand’s Kedartal region, rescue teams found a tent and a few bags along with other belongings near the Kedarkadak area during a search operation on Monday.
However, the rescue personnel could not locate any of the missing persons, Uttarakhand SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi told The Indian Express.
“There was a search today. We found tents and their belongings there, but we did not find anyone,” Yaduvanshi said. He said that an aerial reconnaissance was also conducted on Monday, but yielded no further leads.
The search operation is being jointly conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), with teams continuing efforts in the high-altitude region despite difficult weather and avalanche-hit terrain.
The eight missing persons are among a 12-member trekking party that set out for the Kedartal trek from Gangotri on October 27. The group comprised seven trekkers, a guide, a cook and three porters. The trekkers were granted permission for a three-day expedition on October 26 and were expected to return by October 29.
Hours after the group set out, authorities received a weather alert around 10.30-11 am on October 27, warning of adverse conditions expected on October 29. However, the team had already entered the trekking route, and officials were unable to contact them to convey the warning, Mayank Garg, Deputy Director of Gangotri National Park, had told The Indian Express.
On October 30, a day after the group was expected to return, authorities received information that its members had been trapped by heavy snowfall and avalanches in the Kedartal region.
Four members of the party — three porters and a cook — were rescued on October 31 near Kachchi Dhang, a stretch below the avalanche-affected area. The remaining eight, including five trekkers from West Bengal, two women from Uttar Pradesh and a 25-year-old local guide from Uttarkashi, remain missing.
Rescue operations have been hampered by multiple avalanches along the route. Garg had said that the avalanche-affected stretch near Sukhi Dhang was approximately 11-12 km on foot from the entry point, while its direct aerial distance was around 5.5-6 km. Information available with the department indicated that avalanches had occurred at around 10-12 locations along the route.
Earlier attempts to reach the missing trekkers on foot had to be aborted after the rescue teams encountered avalanche-hit stretches. Aerial reconnaissance operations conducted over the past few days had also failed to locate the missing persons or their belongings.
The Kedartal route sees relatively fewer trekkers compared to the Gomukh route, which accounts for around 95% of visitors undertaking treks in the area. Monitoring on the Kedartal route is, consequently, less frequent.