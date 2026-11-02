Day 4: Tent, bags spotted but no trace of 8 missing trekkers in Uttarakhand

Four days after eight trekkers went missing in Uttarakhand’s Kedartal region, rescue teams found a tent and a few bags along with other belongings near the Kedarkadak area during a search operation on Monday.

However, the rescue personnel could not locate any of the missing persons, Uttarakhand SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi told The Indian Express.

“There was a search today. We found tents and their belongings there, but we did not find anyone,” Yaduvanshi said. He said that an aerial reconnaissance was also conducted on Monday, but yielded no further leads.

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The search operation is being jointly conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), with teams continuing efforts in the high-altitude region despite difficult weather and avalanche-hit terrain.