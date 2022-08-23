BJP chief JP Nadda condemns arrest of Telangana party chief, targets KRC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda on Tuesday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, after the party’s state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested.
“I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay by the TRS govt. KCR is worried seeing the massive support that BJP is receiving from all corners of the state against his corrupt and family-centric regime,” Nadda said in a statement, news agency ANI reported.
The party president also said, “We’ll fight democratically and ensure that in the coming elections TRS and KCR will be wiped out.”
State BJP president Kumar was arrested on Tuesday after he called for an agitation across the state against the alleged involvement of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the Delhi liquor scam.
Kumar, who recently launched the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, was taken into custody at Jangaon on Tuesday morning, along with a large number of BJP supporters.
Clashes were reported between BJP workers and the police just before Kumar was taken into custody. Calling his arrest illegal, Kumar said he would launch a hunger strike, and encouraged BJP workers to hold protests across the state over the alleged involvement of the TRS in the Delhi liquor scam.
