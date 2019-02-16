KCR to expand Telangana Cabinet on February 19

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has decided to expand the state Cabinet on February 19.

The Chief Minister met Governor E S L Narasimhan on Friday afternoon at Raj Bhavan and conveyed his decision to expand the Cabinet. Officials said that KCR chose the auspicious date of February 19 to expand the Cabinet and have the swearing-in ceremony at 11.30 am.

For nearly two months after getting a landslide victory in Assembly elections held in December, the state government was functioning with just the CM and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, 66, and a Member of the Legislative Council. Ali was the only other member who took oath as minister alongside KCR on December 13.

Telangana’s Vote on Account Budget will be presented in the Assembly on February 22. The four-day Assembly session will begin with the tabling of budget.

It is not clear who will present the budget as even if a Finance Minister is appointed on February 19, the minister won’t have much time to prepare to present the budget. Telangana can have a maximum of 17 ministers as per the constitutional cap of 15 per cent of the assembly strength of 119 members. With PTI inputs