KCR remembers P V Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary

Remembering Late Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 16th death anniversary, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Wednesday that the former Prime Minister would remain in the country’s history forever as a staunch reformer.

The CM said the country is enjoying the results of reforms that were ushered in by Rao in the field of education, economy, land, administration and other sectors. The CM said the firm attitude put forth by Rao in internal security, external affairs and diplomacy had strengthened the country’s unity, integrity and sovereignty, according to a statement.

The CM further said that the state government was organising Rao’s year-long birth centenary celebrations with a lot of responsibility and respect and as a befitting tribute to the polyglot, multifaceted and great administrator.

Political leaders from the state along with the daughter of P V Narasimha Rao, Vani and son P V Prabhakar Rao paid tributes to the former PM at PV Ghat.

