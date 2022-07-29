scorecardresearch
KCR meets Akhilesh in bid to unite non-Congress Opposition parties

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to be in Delhi in the first week of August. Sources said a meeting of the non-Congress Opposition parties during her visit cannot be ruled out.

Written by Manoj C G | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 11:29:59 pm
K Chandrasekhar Rao , who had been camping in Delhi for the past three-four days, had invited Akhilesh and senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav for lunch.

TELANGANA CHIEF Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as part of his efforts to unite non-BJP, non-Congress parties ahead of the 2024 general elections. Sources in the SP said the party too was in favour of non-BJP, non-Congress parties coming together.

While the SP is a key presence in Opposition meetings, sources in the party said it will not have a political or electoral alliance with the Congress. “Our position is clear. We are in favour of a non-BJP, non-Congress unity taking shape. We are on board with the TRS. We would not like to be seen with the Congress. After the elections, we will take a call depending on the scenario which emerges,” a SP leader said.

Rao, who had been camping in Delhi for the past three-four days, had invited Akhilesh and senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav for lunch. Sources in the TRS said the discussions centered around the political situation and the need for non-Congress parties to unite to take on the BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to be in Delhi in the first week of August. Sources said a meeting of the non-Congress Opposition parties during her visit cannot be ruled out.

While Rao has national ambitions, it is easier said than done. His immediate aim is to stop the BJP in its tracks in Telangana where Assembly elections are due next year end.

Although the TRS had won a two-third majority in 2018, the BJP is sensing a chance to expand its footprint in the state.

In the 2019 general election, the BJP had won four of Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats – Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad. “The BJP is aggressively trying to expand its base and Rao wants to send a message that only he can stop the BJP in Telangana,” a Congress leader said.

Over the past few months, Rao – more popular as KCR – has met JD(S) chief Deve Gowda, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, DMK’s M K Stalin, JMM leaders Shibu and Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and RJD’s Tejaswi Prasad Yadav. Earlier, he had met Mamta and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, Pinarayi Vijayan, Manik Sarkar and D Raja, among others.

Incidentally, Rao did not have any political meetings in the past three days. He held several meetings with his party MPs but was closeted with bureaucrats most of the time reviewing various projects which require central clearance and release of pending funds from the Centre.

