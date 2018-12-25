KCR in Bengal: Concrete federal front plan to be out soon

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata Monday, and said that a “concrete plan for a federal front” will be out soon.

The meeting between the chief ministers comes a day after Rao met Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, in a bid to build a non-Congress, non-BJP alliance.

“We had a very pleasant discussion today…and will continue holding such discussions. In the future, the result of these discussions will come out. There is a unification of forces across the nation. Very shortly, we will come out with a concrete plan,” Rao told reporters after their meeting at the state secretariat. Mamata, who stood beside Rao at the brief media interaction, did not comment.

Rao further said, “Our dialogue will continue. We are discussing things. That is (non-Congress, non-BJP front) the mission of KCR. I will continue with my efforts.”

Recollecting a congratulatory call from Mamata after he was elected as Telangana chief minister for the second time, he said, “I came to visit the Kalighat and thought of meeting Didi and seeking her blessings.”

The TRS chief is also scheduled to meet Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

Among the anti-BJP bloc, while some leaders like N Chandrababu Naidu and DMK’s M K Stalin are trying to forge a broad coalition including Congress, others like the TRS chief and Mamata are strong votaries of a Federal front of regional parties.

Mamata, whose state has 42 Lok Sabha seats, has also called a grand rally of opposition parties in Kolkata on January 19.

Stalin’s “Rahul-for-PM” proposal recently was not taken kindly by the Trinamool and other parties, who advocated that the leadership issue of the opposition camp should be decided after the parliamentary polls.

Reacting to the meeting between Mamata and KCR, the Congress Monday accused the Telangana CM of doing “politics of division” and helping the BJP by proposing a non-Congress national front of other parties.

(With inputs from PTI)