In poll-bound Telangana, Sonia, Rahul Gandhi assail KCR for ‘family rule’

In her first public meeting in Telangana since the state’s formation in June 2014, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi castigated the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government, saying it neglected dalits, tribals, minorities, women and students with CM Rao working only for himself and those close to him.

Advertising

“Chief Minister Rao has cared only for himself and his own people leaving the child (Telangana) to suffer. Dalits, adivasis, minorities, backward classes, women and students were all neglected. The chief minister should tell us what promises he made to them and he kept,” she said, while addressing a public meeting at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

December 7th elections, she said, are an opportunity for the people of the state to show their power of vote. “I appeal all of you to vote for Congress and be a part of progress in Telangana,” she said while canvassing for her party.

Seeking to strike an emotional chord with the people of the state, Sonia compared Telangana to a newborn baby. She said every mother wishes her children to grow up well. “But I feel sad when I see the people of Telangana (suffer) and the state of affairs here,” she said. “What did the TRS government do for women and youth of Telangana in the past four years? If at all there was any development, it was only of one family (of KCR).”

Advertising

The Congress leader began her address by recalling the problems the Congress party faced due to its decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh. “I remember the hurdles we had to go through during the formation of Telangana. Both Telangana and Andhra’s well-being was in our thoughts,” Gandhi said.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh during the Congress-led UPA’s tenure.

“We were aware of the pain Andhra had to go through during the formation of Telangana, so we introduced policies specific for Andhra, including special category status,” she continued.

The demand for special category status has been the main point of contention between the Andhra government led by Chandrababu Naidu and the BJP-led central government, following which the former pulled out the NDA in March this year.

Sonia also claimed that the KCR government has ignored farmers in the state by not following the implementation of the Land Acquisition Act. “TRS govt has deliberately ignored farmers by not implementing Land Acquisition Act introduced by UPA government,” former Congress president said.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also addressed the public during the rally. He said “only one man ran Telangana for the last five years. He did whatever came to his mind for his family”.

“I am asking what did the TRS government do for dalits, tribals, backward classes…what promises were fulifilled?” he said and predicted that the TRS rule was all set to end. He promised if the Congress comes to power, it will provide jobs to the unemployed youth and to address the problems of farmers.

In last 5 years, only one person has ruled and dictated the state of Telangana. New govt that will be formed will belong to the people of Telangana and work to lessen the burden of farmers and provide employment to youth: Congress President @RahulGandhi#TelanganaKosamSoniaAmma pic.twitter.com/dLuTZO2o4m — Congress (@INCIndia) November 23, 2018

The Congress president thanked UPA chairperson for her contributions to the formation of the state. “When people of Telangana dreamed of forming the state, it was Smt Sonia Gandhi who stood by the people who gave their sweat and blood to form the new state,” he said.

In Telangana, the Congress is part of Prajakutami — the alliance which also has TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI.

Advertising

In a show of strength by the Congress-led opposition alliance, leaders of its constituents– the TDP, Telangana Jana Samiti and CPI– shared the dais with them at the rally.