KCR governing with tantrik advice: Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stopped going to the state Secretariat and did not induct women in his Cabinet for a long time on the advice of “tantriks” and numerologists.

Sitharaman also claimed that Rao, popularly known as KCR, changed the name of his party — Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) — on the advice of “tantriks” (occultists).

Interacting with party workers in Hyderabad, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar also made similar allegations.

The Chief Minister’s Office did not immediately react to the comments.

Rao renamed his party to BRS earlier this week as part of his national expansion plans ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Even after TRS was re-elected, there was no woman minister in the Cabinet for almost a year, Sitharaman said. “KCR, on the advice of tantriks and numerologists, stopped going to the Secretariat, did not induct women for many years in his Cabinet and now, has changed his party’s name,” she said.

Kumar claimed: “KCR is performing tantrik pujas and rituals for several months on the advice of (a) tantrik. The tantrik told him that unless he changed TRS’s name, he would be out of power…”

