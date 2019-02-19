KCR expands Telangana Cabinet, inducts 10 ministers

More than two months after he took oath as Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday expanded his Cabinet with the induction 10 ministers. Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Advertising

In the December assembly elections, after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept to power for a second consecutive term, only Mahmood Ali was sworn in as Cabinet minister alongside KCR. He was allotted the Home portfolio.

It is unclear what held back KCR from expanding his Cabinet despite his party returning to power with a thumping majority of 88 of 119 seats. So far, KCR has been running the show alone. With no Cabinet to hold meetings, KCR was clearing files related to all departments.