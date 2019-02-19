Toggle Menu
KCR expands Telangana Cabinet, inducts 10 ministers

In the December assembly elections, after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept to power for a second consecutive term, only Mahmood Ali was sworn in as Cabinet minister alongside KCR. He was allotted the Home portfolio.

TRS to hold talks with YSR Congress on federal front
TRS Supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a public meeting in Nizamabad. (file)

More than two months after he took oath as Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday expanded his Cabinet with the induction 10 ministers. Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

In the December assembly elections, after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept to power for a second consecutive term, only Mahmood Ali was sworn in as Cabinet minister alongside KCR. He was allotted the Home portfolio.

It is unclear what held back KCR from expanding his Cabinet despite his party returning to power with a thumping majority of 88 of 119 seats. So far, KCR has been running the show alone. With no Cabinet to hold meetings, KCR was clearing files related to all departments.

 

