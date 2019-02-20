Telangana: KCR expands Cabinet, inducts 10 ministers

MORE THAN two months after he took oath for the second time as Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao expanded his Cabinet by inducting 10 ministers on Tuesday. Of the 10, six are new faces.

KCR’s son K T Rama Rao, who has taken over as working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and his nephew T Harish Rao were not included in the Cabinet.

Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath in a ceremony at Raj Bhavan. With the expansion, the strength of the ministry has increased to 12 including the CM.

When KCR took oath on December 13, the only other minister to be inducted was Mohammad Mahmood Ali, who was appointed Home Minister.

Four former ministers from KCR’s first term—Etela Rajender, A Indrakaran Redy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and G Jagdish Reddy — got berths again. The new additions were Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and C Malla Reddy. Prashant Reddy was vice-chairman of Mission Bhagiratha, the water supply project of Telangana government. Eshwar was government whip in the previous term and Niranjan Reddy was vice chairman of the State Planning Board.

A four-day Assembly session to table the vote on account budget will begin on February 22. KCR appointed senior MLA and former Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy as Speaker but left the post of Deputy Speaker vacant.