KCR decision to demolish existing secretariat, build new one comes under fire

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s decision to demolish the existing secretariat and construct a new one amid the Covid-19 pandemic has come under criticism, with opposition leaders and activists saying that the nearly Rs 400 crore required to build the new structure could be used to enhance health infrastructure.

The foundation stone for the new secretariat was laid by CM Rao on June 27 last year before it got embroiled in legal tangles.

On July 7, the government started demolishing the 10-block secretariat, including G Block from where the last Nizam ran his administration. The work started a week after the Telangana High Court dismissed a bunch of petitions by activists against the demolition.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth said that 90 per cent of the demolition work had been completed..

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “After the bifurcation of the state, offices in almost all the blocks were renovated and refurbished. These 10 blocks could have been converted into temporary hospital.”

Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay said: “He (the CM) is busy with demolition work and designing contracts. I think the Osmania General Hospital was deliberately flooded because they want to demolish it and build a new hospital. It is all about private construction contracts and making money,” he claimed.

Activist P L Vishweshwara Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samiti which had filed one of the PILs against the demolition, said most of the buildings could have been used for another 30-40 years.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.