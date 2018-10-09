KCR bid to elevate son may lead to rift with nephew

K T Rama Rao (Left) and T Harish Rao. K T Rama Rao (Left) and T Harish Rao.

A TRS win in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana may see the rise of K Taraka Rama Rao, son of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, to a senior position in the party and the government. In fact, political observers say that it could be one of the reasons behind KCR seeking early polls — a win with a good majority will help him elevate his son without any opposition from within the party.

At present, KTR is minister in the state government for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, Public Enterprises, Sugar, Mines and Geology and NRI Affairs.

However, it is learnt that KCR’s efforts to promote his son has not gone down well with his nephew T Harish Rao, a popular leader from Siddipet district. Harish is Minister for Irrigation, Marketing and Legislative Affairs.

On September 21, Harish Rao told a public gathering in Siddipet, “I feel so blessed to receive your love and support. What more can I ask for? Sometimes I feel like quitting politics when I still have your affection. Irrespective of whether I am holding any position or not or whether I am in politics or not, I will continue serving you.’’

He clarified the next day that he was overcome by emotion as his supporters, including many women, waited in the rain for him to arrive. “There was nothing to be read between the lines in that comment,’’ Harish said.

TRS founder-member Dr Bhoopathi Reddy, who recently quit the party and may join the Congress, said efforts to sideline Harish have been going on for about three years. “This started a year after Telangana was formed. Harish is being neglected deliberately…there is a power tussle in the ruling family,’’ Reddy said.

With KCR deciding to go for early polls, serious efforts to bring KTR into the limelight began in August. KCR entrusted him with the task of organising Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha, a public meeting, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on September 2.

Usually, the job is entrusted to Harish, known for his organisational skills. “In matters relating to the party, organisation and public outreach, Harish was KCR’s trusted lieutenant,’’ a source said.

However, the meeting did not turn out to be a success like KCR had anticipated. “Party leaders started talking about how the meeting did not live up to the expectations as Harish was kept away,’’ a TRS leader said.

Four-time TRS MLA Konda Surekha, who quit the party after she was denied a ticket for the Assembly polls, said those close to Harish were being targeted. “KCR is sidelining Harish so that KTR can succeed him. He knows that we are close to Harish so I have been denied a ticket,” she said.

In Siddipet, Harish recently said, “I started my political journey in TRS and I will continue to remain a TRS man till I die.’’

On Thursday, in a bid to dispel reports of a rift, KTR and Harish shared the stage after a long time while addressing party workers. Both praised each other and said theirs was a healthy competition to develop their respective constituencies.

