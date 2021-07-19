KCR asks TRS MPs to raise river issues in Parliament

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Parliamentary party meeting held under chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao resolved to raise issues related to the waters of the Krishna and Godavari rivers in Parliament, which starts sessions on Monday.

Rao discussed with TRS MPs the strategy to be adopted to raise the issues in Parliament. Apart from the issue of irrigation waters, the party MPs have been asked to raise the issue of unfulfilled promises made by the Centre at the time of the formation of Telangana.

Sources said the CM has made clear to TRS MPs that as far as the irrigation waters are concerned, no injustice should be allowed to be meted out to Telangana under any circumstances. Rao suggested that MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, whenever the situation demands, should raise their voice for water allocation in the state’ interests.

Rao advised the MPs to submit memoranda to Central ministers concerned in this regard. The CM has instructed the MPs to meet the ministers to solve the problems on civil supplies too.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been at loggerheads over the sharing of river waters.