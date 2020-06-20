scorecardresearch
Telangana: KCR announces Rs 5 crore, land, job for Colonel wife

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad | Published: June 20, 2020 1:48:57 am
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced Rs 5 crore as compensation to the family of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who was killed in the Galwan Valley clash.

The chief minister also announced a residential plot and Group 1 Job for the Army officer’s wife. The Chief Minister also said the Telangana government would give Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the other 19 soldiers killed in the clash through the Union Defence Ministry.

“The entire country should stand by the military personnel guarding our borders. We have to support those martyred in the line of duty and help their family members,” he said.

