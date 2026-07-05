Elephant that faced off with tigers, patrolled Kaziranga for decades laid to rest with guard of honour

66-year-old Joymala dies on Saturday night. At least 3 of the iconic elephant’s calves are now doing the work it did for 30 years — patrolling the forests of Kaziranga National Park

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
4 min readGuwahatiUpdated: Jul 5, 2026 07:56 PM IST
Elephant Joymala dead GuwahatiForest officials pay tribute to Joymala, one of Kaziranga National Park's most celebrated patrol elephants, in Golaghat on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
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One of Kaziranga National Park’s most iconic patrol elephants, 66-year-old Joymala, died on Saturday night and was laid to rest on Sunday with a guard of honour by Forest Department personnel in Kaziranga.

Stories about Joymala’s 30 years of service as a patrol elephant are well known in the region, with one of the most famous incidents coming around 22 years ago.

In 2004, Joymala and its then 25-year-old mahout Satyaban Pegu were part of a team from the Assam Forest Department on the lookout for a large tigress that had killed cattle in a village close to the boundary of the national park.

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In a series of events well recorded and remembered among those who work in wildlife, the tigress at one point leapt towards Joymala’s head while the elephant was carrying the range officer, a veterinarian, and a guard on its back, along with its mahout. A record of the incident by the Wildlife Trust of India says the tigress swiped at Pegu, the mahout, injuring him, and did not land on Joymala, who stepped back.

tiger joymala elephant Photo from the 2004 incident. (Special Arrangement)

It says that as the tigress landed on the ground, Joymala tried to pin it down with a foot, and the tigress struggled loose and ran away in the ensuing commotion.

A video of the incident, which was taken by the then divisional forest officer, R K Das, who was riding on another elephant just behind them, went on to be widely viewed.

Pegu, however, lost three of his fingers in the incident, bringing an end to his time as a mahout. However, Joymala continued as a patrol elephant for over 15 years after that, under the care of another mahout, Nilakhanta Koch, participating in anti-poaching patrols, wildlife monitoring, rescue operations, and routine forest protection duties.

‘Motherly figure’

“The elephants are not engaged in active duties after they cross 60 years of age, but she was in the camp post-retirement and was a motherly figure for younger calves. At least three of her own calves are currently patrol elephants in the national park,” said current DFO Arun Vignesh.

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According to a statement by the national park, the elephant died on Saturday night at the Naloni area under Agoratoli Range of the national park, after being treated for illness for nearly a year.

“Joymala’s life is a reminder that the story of Kaziranga’s conservation success is written not only by its dedicated forest staff but also by its patrol elephants. These gentle giants are the voiceless warriors of Kaziranga, standing steadfast beside the foot soldiers of the forest through floods, difficult terrain, and countless conservation challenges,” the statement said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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