A baby boy survived Kaziranga crash that killed 26. Where are his parents?

As the Kaziranga accident death toll reached 26 on Saturday, authorities are scrambling to trace the parents of a two-year-old who survived the crash.

Administration and medical officers said that the toddler will be handed over to child services if the search for the parents remains unsuccessful.

A day after the head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck left several injured as well, Bokakhat district administration officials said that nobody had come forward yet for the baby boy.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Sujata Gogoi, co-district commissioner, Bokakhat, said, “The child is about two years old and the parents have still not been identified. Some are saying that the child was travelling with the mother. But unfortunately, we have not been able to trace or identify the father as well.”