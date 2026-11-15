Kaziranga crash: Speed limiter removed to make more trips, police find

Police probe into the Kaziranga collision that led to the death of 26 people has revealed that the owner of the minibus had removed a mandatory speed-limiting device, Assam Police have said.

A day after a head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck left 26 people dead and several injured, some critically, Swapnaneel Deka, the Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police, told The Indian Express: “All commercial vehicles in Assam are required to install a speed-limiting device. However, our investigation revealed that the device was removed intentionally by the driver and the owner so that they can make more trips for financial gains”.