Kavitha’s new party is TRS after all: The new name is…

As Kavitha has hopes to carve a space for herself as a woman leader in a male dominated political landscape, those who surrounded her were women of different backgrounds – from ST Lambadas to Muslim women in hijab. (File photo)

K Kavitha’s party will be called Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), and not what she had announced on the day of its launch on April 25. This is after the Election Commission of India approved the name ‘Telangana Rakshana Sena’ (TRS) as a political party led by Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

This comes days after Kavitha announced that the party will be called Telangana Rashtra Sena, along the lines of her father’s party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The original TRS, which was launched in 2001 by its supremo and former chief minister of Telangana and Kavitha’s father K Chandrashekar Rao, is now known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).