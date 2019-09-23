Kaushambhi; 15-year-old Dalit girl gangraped, one held

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by three youths from a different community at a village in Kaushambi district on Saturday.

One of three men – all in their early 20s – was arrested after he was captured by locals when the girl raised an alarm, said police. The other two accused escaped by firing in the air with a country-made pistol, according to a complaint filed the mother of the girl. Police forces have been deployed in the village to avoid any incident of violence triggered by the incident.

According to police, the victim and the accused are from the same village and the incident took place when the girl had gone to collect fodder for the cattle on Saturday noon.

The station house officer (SHO) told The Indian Express that the accused had shot a video of them raping the girl on their mobile phones. “According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the three youths took turns to rape her daughter and also shot a video of the incident. They then fled firing in the air with a country-made pistol. They also threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about the incident,” said the officer.

“We are looking for the absconding accused,” the SHO added.

Superintendent of Police (Kaushambi) Pradeep Gupta said that one of the accused was captured by the residents and beaten up after the girl called for help. “One of the accused was handed over to police by the villagers, while the other two men escaped,” said Gupta.

Police have booked the accused under IPC sections 376-G (gangrape), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST Act. The girl has been sent for a medical examination and the report is awaited, said police.

A team led by Additional SP Ashok Kumar has been formed to investigate the case. A police officer said that tension prevailed in the area as the accused and the victim belonged to different communities. “We have deployed forces in the area to keep the situation under control,” said the officer.

The SP said that the girl’s family was on Sunday given Rs 4.12 lakh as compensation under provisions of the SC/ST Act.