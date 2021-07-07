Who is Kaushal Kishore, BJP MP from UP’s Mohanlalganj to take oath in Cabinet expansion?

Kaushal Kishore, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mohanlalganj in Uttar Pradesh, is among the 43 leaders who will be taking the oath as part of the Union Cabinet expansion Wednesday. With nearly three decades in public life, Kishore is serving his second term in the Lok Sabha and was the Minister of State in 2003-04.

Born in Begariya village in Lucknow in 1960, the 61-year-old was instated as the state chief of the BJP Schedule Caste Morcha recently. He has also served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2007.

He had been vocal about the lack of management and preparations to handle the coronavirus crisis in UP during the peak of the second wave. A day after Kishore lost his elder brother to Covid-19 in April, he wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing concern over the state of affairs at two government hospitals in Lucknow, King George’s Medical University and the Balrampur Hospital.

Earlier, he had also made an appeal to allow purchase of oxygen cylinders by patients who are undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Kishore had courted controversy earlier this year, when his son Ayush, alleged that he had been shot at by bike-borne assailants under the Madiyaon police station area of Lucknow. However, police claimed that evidence suggested that Ayush had staged the attack in a bid to frame someone. The BJP MP, however, denied the police’s claim saying his son did not name any person for the attack.

Kishore has a BSc from Kalicharan Inter College and is married to Jai Devi with four sons.