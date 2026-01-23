Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train passes through snow covered Kashmir amid fresh snowfall

Snowfall in Kashmir today: Several parts of the Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall on Friday, with snow reported from Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora, Anantnag and Kulgam districts. Srinagar city also witnessed the season’s first snowfall. The weather disruption led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and the cancellation of several flights.

Train operations normal in Kashmir Valley

However, train operations in the valley, remained unaffected. The railway staff posted in the Jammu Division of Northern Railway are working round the clock to clear snow from the tracks, ensuring the safe and smooth movement of trains amid the snowfall.

Sharing photos with Indianexpress.com, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, where it shows the stunning pics of the orange-and-grey coloured Vande Bharat train moving through snow-covered railway tracks.