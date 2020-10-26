Kathua rape-murder victim kin’s counsel: FIR against J&K lawyer for hurting religious sentiments

A police officer said an FIR was registered following complaints by several people and added that probe is on. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir police have booked Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community through a tweet.

The advocate, who was the counsel for the parents of the eight-year-old victim in the Kathua gangrape and murder case, on Tuesday tweeted two sketches.

A police officer said an FIR was registered following complaints by several people and added that probe is on.

Sources said Rajawat has been booked under Sections 295A and 505 (b) (2) of the Indian Penal Code. Though the sections are non-bailable, the police were waiting for a report of its Cyber Cell about the origin of the tweet, among other things, before proceeding against the lawyer and activist.

Earlier, Bajrang Dal activists held a demonstration outside Rajawat’s residence and demanded action into the matter. They also lodged a complaint against her with the police.

Deepika described the FIR as “a fractured piece which will not survive in the court’’, adding that it was registered by way of “sheer abuse of law and under pressure from BJP and other saffron organisations’’.

