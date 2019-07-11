Kathua rape-murder victim’s father moves HC: Death for main convicts

The family of the eight-year-old victim in the Kathua gangrape and murder case on Wednesday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court with an appeal seeking death penalty for the main convicts and setting aside the acquittal of Vishal Jangotra, the only accused to be freed till date by a trial court last month.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is yet to take a decision over any appeal against Jangotra’s acquittal.

Leave to appeal has also been filed against the acquittal of three police officers under the charge of conspiracy, and for enhancement of their sentences to life imprisonment from existing five-year jail term.

“In this case, there is a disturbing indication of political and communal tinge by granting protection to the perpetrators of crime, elected officials coming to the aide of the accused and lawyer…” states the appeal filed by the victim’s father. “If this case is not in the category of rarest of rare cases, which other case will get into this category?”

Three main convicts — Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar – were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case by a Pathankot court on June 10. Three former police officers – Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, SPO Surinder Kumar and Head Constable Tilak Raj – were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for destruction of evidence.