Kathua rape verdict: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abullah welcome judgment

Minutes after the Pathankot Court convicted six people in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua in January last year, former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah welcomed the court’s judgment.

PDP chief Mufti tweeted, “Welcome the judgement. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8 year old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited & culprits get exemplary punishment.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah wrote that the guilty deserved the “most severe punishment.”

“Amen to that. The guilty deserve the most severe punishment possible under law. And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system no words of condemnation are enough,” he tweeted.

Former Jammu and Kashmir IAS officer Shah Faesal congratulated the state police for “getting the rapists convicted even though politicians tried their best to sabotage the movement for justice to Asifa.”

Faesal tweeted, “Congratulations to @JmuKmrPolice for getting Rasana Kathua rapists convicted. Politicians tried their best to sabotage the movement for justice to A. But the Honble Court and the law enforcement agencies stood their ground. Also, not to forget the role of activists and media.”

The eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir was kidnapped on January 10, 2018, and was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death.

The main accused, Sanji Ram, the village head, was alleged to have hatched the conspiracy along with the other accused.