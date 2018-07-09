Kathua rape-murder case: Supreme Court allows transfer of accused to Punjab jail

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the transfer of accused in Kathua gang rape and murder case. (File) The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the transfer of accused in Kathua gang rape and murder case. (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the transfer of accused in Kathua gang rape and murder case from Kathua district jail to Gurdaspur district jail in Punjab. The top court also directed the J&K police to file a supplementary charge sheet in the case within eight weeks. The apex court also declined to pass any gag order to stop campaigns in favour of the accused.

Last month, the prosecution had withdrawn its application seeking transfer of the accused from Kathua to Pathankot District Jail during the pendency of the case after the Punjab government did not accede to the J&K government request for it. The Kathua case had triggered a national outrage and protests from across the country after a Bakherwal girl was raped and murdered in January.

