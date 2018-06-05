Kathua rape-murder case: Prosecution withdraws plea seeking transfer of accused

Sources said the jail authorities told the Pathankot District and Sessions Court that the district jail is only a sub-jail and it is not feasible to keep the accused there. Sources said the jail authorities told the Pathankot District and Sessions Court that the district jail is only a sub-jail and it is not feasible to keep the accused there.

The prosecution in the Kathua rape-murder case Monday withdrew its application seeking transfer of the accused from Kathua to Pathankot District Jail during pendency of the case after the Punjab government did not accede to the J&K government request for it.

Sources said the jail authorities told the Pathankot District and Sessions Court that the district jail is only a sub-jail and it is not feasible to keep the accused there.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday issued a notification for appointment of another Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

The translated documents, including the chargesheet and witness statements, were also provided to the defence counsels on Monday. The defence side will begin its arguments on the charges from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the victim’s foster father — who is a complainant in the case — also made an appearance in the case on Monday to assist the prosecution. A team of lawyers led by advocate K K Puri will represent him in the case.

