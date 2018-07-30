Kathua rape case: Chargesheet by J&K Crime Branch confirms effect of sedatives on victim

An Eight-year-old nomadic girl was raped and murdered earlier this year in Kathua. (Representational) An Eight-year-old nomadic girl was raped and murdered earlier this year in Kathua. (Representational)

The Jammu & Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch unit filed a supplementary chargesheet in the gruesome Kathua rape and murder case before a sessions court in Pathankot on Monday. Senior Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police (Crime Branch) R K Jalla, accompanied by Special Public Prosecutor J K Chopra and other lawyers, submitted the charge sheet before District and Sessions, Judge Tejwinder Singh, PTI reported.

The chargesheet contains medical reports which confirm the effect of sedative on the victim.

The police had arrested Sanji Ram, his son Vishal and his juvenile nephew, two special police officers Deepak Khajuria alias ‘Dipu’ and Surender Verma and friend Parvesh Kumar alias Mannu and had named them in the first chargesheet which was filed in April.

During the investigation, the crime branch confirmed the locations of accused Vishal, the mastermind behind the abduction of the eight-year-old nomadic girl. He had previously claimed that he never visited Kathua. The Police submitted the detailed call analysis to show that Parvesh shared a common location with other accused on crucial dates of crime and immediately thereafter. The duration of the calls made and their frequency increased after the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, leading to the “irresistible conclusion of knee deep involvement of accused Surinder Kumar with other accused…”, the charge sheet stated.

The investigation also revealed that Ram withdrew a large amount of money from his bank accounts, which were not used for any sort of construction activity as claimed by the accused. The Crime Branch alleged in its chargesheet that the withdrawals were made to bribe the police officers for the destruction of evidence. Sanji had bribed the two police officials with Rs 4 lakh to destroy crucial evidence in the case.

Earlier, the Pathankot district and sessions court had in June framed the charges against seven of the eight accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district early this year.

The eight accused in the case are former revenue official Sanji Ram, Special Police Officers Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar, Parvesh Kumar, Ram’s son Vishal Jangotra and a juvenile, who is the nephew of Ram. Two investigating officers, Head Constable Tilak Raj and Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, have also been accused of destroying crucial evidence in the case.

Ram, considered the main accused, is alleged to have hatched the conspiracy with the other accused for kidnapping the girl as part of a strategy to remove a minority nomadic community from the area.

(with inputs from PTI)

