Kathua rape-murder case: J&K parties hail verdict

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) welcomed the Pathankot district and sessions court’s verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was chief minister when the case was reported, tweeted, “Welcome the judgement. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8 year old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death.” She also cautioned against “loopholes in our judicial system” being exploited. In a statement, she added that the judgment “inspires confidence among all sections, especially the weakest among them, and that is how the guarantees enshrined in the Constitution can be translated into reality.”

National Conference (NC) vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah also welcomed the court’s decision in the case.

“And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system no words of condemnation are enough,” he tweeted.

Hailing the verdict, People’s Conference’s chairman Sajad Lone said, “I welcome the decision of the court to convict most of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case.

“Those convicted must be given strict punishment to set a strong deterrent for the perpetrators of such heinous crimes. True justice for the 8-year-old will be when such crimes against the women stop in the society,” he said.

The Congress party also welcomed the ruling, posting on its official Twitter handle, “We welcome the High Court’s judgement in the Kathua rape & murder case….”

Responding to the verdict, Union Minister V K Singh tweeted, “Guilty from #Kathua rape-murder case are convicted-it gives me hope that such brutalities will not go unpunished. But it also makes me think of our collective consciousness as a society-why should Kathua or Aligarh happen? Need to educate our boys on how to treat & respect women.”