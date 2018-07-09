Kathua rape-murder a conspiracy of terror groups: lawyer of accused

He also asked the Governor to withdraw minutes of the Tribal Affairs Department meeting chaired by then CM Mehbooba Mufti. He also asked the Governor to withdraw minutes of the Tribal Affairs Department meeting chaired by then CM Mehbooba Mufti.

ANKUR SHARMA, the lawyer for the main accused in the Kathua gangrape-murder of a minor girl, on Sunday urged Governor N N Vohra to immediately order a CBI inquiry into the case. The rape-murder case, he said, “appears to be a big conspiracy of terrorist organisations’’.

Describing the previous Mehbooba Mufti government as “Wahabi, Salafi, Islami and Jihadi”, he also asked the Governor to withdraw minutes of the Tribal Affairs Department meeting chaired by then CM on February 14 as these gave “clear directions to the state government to provide immunity to land encroachers and bovine smugglers and slaughterers superseding law of the land’’.

“The rape-murder case and February 14 minutes of the meeting were inter-related with a clear agenda on how to convert the Hindu majority into a minority in Jammu to enable Mehbooba Mufti and mainstream political parties of Kashmir fulfill separatists and terrorists’ agenda of 100 per cent Islamisation of Jammu and Kashmir,’’ he added.

He said, “With full responsibility and on the basis of information and evidence gathered, I say that the rape and murder is in fact a terror killing.”

Through this murder, the agencies and terrorist organisations wanted to encroach upon forests around Rasana village to change the demography of the area by demotivating local people and making them feel powerless, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App