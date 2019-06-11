Kathua rape case verdict: ‘They wanted him to be approver, he refused, got framed’

The narrow road passing through villages in Jammu’s Kathua district wore a deserted look on Monday with people discussing behind closed doors the convictions in the gangrape and murder case.

Five of the six people convicted on Monday hail from these villages. One of the convicts hails from Poonch and currently lives in Jammu.

The District and Sessions court in Pathankot sentenced Sanji Ram and Parvesh Kumar, and Deepak Khajuria to life imprisonment. The court sentenced Head Constable Tilak Raj, Surinder Kumar and Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta to five years in jail.

The court acquitted Sanji Ram’s son Vishal Jangotra. A juvenile accused in the case is still facing trial. At Sanji Ram’s house, his wife Darshana and daughter Monika were trying to console themselves with the acquittal of Vishal, Ram’s younger son.

“When there was no evidence against Vishal, then for whom would have Sanji Ram got involved,” asked Monika, saying the court should have acquitted him too.

In the same neighborhood, Parvesh’s mother Trishla Devi was crying in her single-room kuchha house. “They (Crime Branch) wanted him to become an approver against other accused, but he refused to make a false statement against them. So they framed him,’’ she alleged.