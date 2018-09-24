Kathua rape case: Key witness shifted to another cell over ‘threat to life’ in jail

Currently, Hussain is lodged in Hiranagar jail on charges of rape levelled by a close relative of his estranged wife. (Representative Image) Currently, Hussain is lodged in Hiranagar jail on charges of rape levelled by a close relative of his estranged wife. (Representative Image)

Lawyer and Gujjar-Bakerwal rights activist Talib Hussain, a key witness in the Kathua gangrape and murder case, has been shifted to another cell following alleged threat to his life by a murder undertrial lodged inside Hiranagar jail of Kathua district, police said on Sunday.

Hussain, who spearheaded the agitation against the rape-murder an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district, has allegedly been threatened to be “brutally” killed in custody before he reaches the court for his next hearing, which is scheduled on September 25. Currently, Hussain is lodged in Hiranagar jail on charges of rape levelled by a close relative of his estranged wife.

Jail Superintendent P K Modi denied any threat to him but admitted that he has been shifted to a cell housing two more people. He said on September 25 Hussain will be taken to the court at Samba in a separate vehicle accompanied by double escort. In the court premises, no one except his counsel or relatives will be able to meet him.

